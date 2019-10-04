Everyone needs to contribute goals, says Kilmarnock boss Alessio

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has told his players he expects improvement in front of goal when they face Hearts.

Killie have been held to goalless draws in two consecutive home matches against Hibernian and Ross County, losing on penalties in the Betfred Cup against the Edinburgh side and missing from the spot against the Staggies.

Penalty culprit Osman Sow will miss the trip to Tynecastle with an ankle injury, although fellow striker Eamonn Brophy returns.

Alessio is hoping that work on the training field will come to fruition as he seeks a better goal threat from all over the pitch.

“Last week we were unlucky because we deserved more, in the cup against Hibs and against Ross County I think we deserved to win,” the Italian said. “We are working very well and we are ready for this game.

“We have to improve in front of goal but we are working for this. This is our focus at the moment because we didn’t score goals and for this reason we are working every day on finishing, shooting.

“We have to improve in attack and for this reason this week we have worked very hard in training with strikers and midfielders. It’s important to score goals of course for our strikers, but also for the defenders and midfielders too. Everyone needs to contribute.

“At the moment we have only Brophy, (Dom) Thomas and Harvey St Clair we can play in attack. We are looking at other solutions and I expect improvement.”

Hearts come into the game on the back of a three-match unbeaten run after a poor start to the Ladbrokes Premiership season.

“I watched their last game and they played very well,” Alessio said. “We need to show determination. We have to play our best on Saturday to win.

“It will be a good test for our defenders because they are very strong and physical.”