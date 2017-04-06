Everything is fine - Bayern star Lewandowski plays down pre-Dortmund injury fright

Robert Lewandowski allayed fears over an injury scare suffered in training as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich prepare for a pivotal week in their season.

The Poland striker, who has been in prolific form this term, was photographed holding his right hamstring during training on Friday and left the session with Carlo Ancelotti's squad to be assessed.

Bild and Sky Deutschland reported Lewandwoski had suffered no tear or strain to the muscle before the player himself posted on Twitter to set fans at ease.

"Everything is fine," he tweeted. "I will be ready."

Ancelotti will dearly hope to have his star attacker operating at full tilt when Bayern host rivals Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday.

The 28-year-old's hat-trick against Augbsurg last weekend took him to 24 goals in 26 Bundesliga outings in 2016-17, although he then drew a rare blank in the surprise 1-0 midweek loss at Hoffenheim.

Next on the agenda after Dortmund is the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie at home to holders Real Madrid.

Lewandowski has seven goals in eight Champions League appearances this season.