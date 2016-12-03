Everything is wonderful with Boateng - Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says all is well with Jerome Boateng after the pair held clear the air talks.

Rummenigge questioned the centre-back's form in the wake of Bayern's disappointing 3-2 defeat to Rostov in the Champions League last month, urging the Germany international to come "back to earth".

Boateng took exception to the comments and responded in an interview with Sky, saying: "I can only laugh about these statements.

"Next time he can say it personally to my face - and then it's fine."

But Rummenigge, speaking to Bild after Bayern's 3-1 Bundesliga win at Mainz, insists the pair have patched up their differences.

"There was a discussion this week," he said. "It's all wonderful."