Evra: Nasri can be a king at Old Trafford

Champions United have been heavily linked with Arsenal’s playmaker as they look to fill the void left by the recent retirement of veteran midfielder Paul Scholes.

And the Red Devils' left-back has explained how he has been trying to convince the Gunners' star to make the move to Old Trafford.

"I've talked a lot with him in the holidays and told him how great it is to play for Manchester United and how important it would be for him to become one of the biggest players in the world," Evra said in The Sun.

"I remember I made that little joke saying that he's a prince now but if he wants to be the king then he has to join Man United.

"But that's the reality - and I've told him that. I said, 'If you want to win trophies, you have to come here'.

"In five years I've won 12 trophies and I don't know if I'd have won more than that with another club. So I just told him the truth."

United are not the only club said to be interested in signing the former Marseille star, with rivals Manchester City also said to be in the hunt for the Arsenal midfielder.

But Evra, who joined United from Monaco in January 2006, claims a move to the Red Devils would represent Nasri's best chance of glory.

"I don't know how negotiations are at the moment but he has a lot of clubs interested in him and he has to think," the full-back said.

"If he goes to City it's his choice. But I know, as a player, if I have Manchester United and Manchester City, I'd go straight away for United.

"It can be for the money. But I'd prefer to go for the glory. He said it's a privilege a club like United want him but he has to think about his future and talk with his agent."

Nasri has just one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, but Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has insisted he would rather keep the player for the coming season and lose him for nothing next summer than cash in now.