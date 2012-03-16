Evra slams 'disastrous' season in Europe

Sir Alex Ferguson’s men currently sit top of the Premier League and have been largely impressive in domestic action this term.

But the Red Devils’ European form leaves much to be desired. After being knocked out of one of the weaker Champions League groups, United fell to Spanish club Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League last 16.

Evra was a constant feature in United’s European efforts, but did not hold any punches when reviewing the team’s performances against foreign opposition.

"We have to be honest with ourselves, we don't deserve to be in the Champions League and the Europa League," the 30-year-old said, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

"From the beginning it was a disaster, first in the Champions League, the Europa League now. We have to tell the truth. We never played well and we are out."

And when questioned on why United struggled to replicate their fine league form in continental competition, Evra was unequivocal in his assessment.

"We never played with the same desire that we played in the league in Europe this year. We have to accept that."

The Frenchman, however, insists that his side’s season can still be salvaged by bringing the Premier League title back to Old Trafford, and he will accept nothing less.

"Now we have to win the league to save our season. If we don't, it will have been a really bad season."

By Jake Hughes