Evra wary of Sassuolo danger

Patrice Evra has his sights set on a sixth successive Serie A title for Juventus, although he is wary of the threat Sassuolo will pose in Saturday's clash.

Sassuolo beat Juventus 1-0 at home last season - Juve won by the same scoreline in Turin - and Evra described Sassuolo's coach Eusebio Di Francesco as "tremendous".

Massimiliano Allegri's men have taken maximum points from their two Serie A games so far, but Evra is taking nothing for granted.

"They're a dangerous side, coached by a tremendous manager," Evra said.

"Even if we know that we're facing a difficult opponent, we need to bring home all three points.

"We're set on lifting a sixth Scudetto title. That's our objective, but we need to take each game at a time."

Juventus will be heavy favourites for the visit of Sassuolo and Evra stressed it is not always straightforward to play with that status, especially as other sides view the champions as a scalp.

"It's not easy in Italy to go into games as favourites," said the France international. "Every opponent gives their absolute all, as, for them, beating Juventus is like winning a trophy.

"We're ready for this particular challenge, however. In order to honour this shirt, you need to show at all times that you're a true professional and a great man."

Paul Pogba was sold to Manchester United in a world-record transfer fee last month, but Juventus invested heavily in squad strengthening, bringing in Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli and Miralem Pjanic from Roma among others, with Evra indicating the new arrivals have settled in quickly.

"We've welcomed all of the new boys into our dressing room with open arms," Evra said.

"In general, they have immediately taken on board the fact that in signing for Juventus they've joined a truly tightly-knit group. It's important that they perform well and stay composed. We're here to give them a hand.

"Here at Juventus we're a family. We're united in fighting for the same goal, but we're also humble and put pride to one side in helping out the team.

"Everyone wants to be playing on the pitch, but the sheer amount of stars here is what makes it so wonderful to be a Bianconero."