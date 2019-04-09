Ex-Chelsea team-mate aims dig at Danny Drinkwater for drink driving charge

Drinkwater was charged with drink driving earlier today after being behind the wheel when his Range Rover crashed in Cheshire.

Two women and a man were treated for minor injuries as a result.

Naturally, the reaction on social media was hysterical, while The Sun led their front page with the gimme headline of 'Danny Drunkwater'.

But it isn't just the tabloids and fans getting in on the action.

Cesc Fabregas, who played with Drinkwater at Chelsea before the former's move to Monaco in January, has tweeted a dig at his former team-mate.

Fabregas has played 10 Ligue 1 games for struggling Monaco this season, scoring one goal.

