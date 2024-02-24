Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper 'hated every second' of Old Trafford career

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has sensationally admitted he "hated every second" of his time at the club.

Foster spent five years at Old Trafford after joining from Stoke City as a 22-year-old in 2005, making 23 appearances for United.

But the eight-cap England international, who hung up his gloves last year, was far from happy during his time with the Premier League giants.

Ben Foster played in goal during Man United's 2008/09 League Cup victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an eye-opening interview with talkSPORT, Foster explained how he suffered from a sense of impostor syndrome while with the Red Devils.

"It was at a time in my life – mid-20s, 24, 25 – I look back at that person who played for United then, and it's not me," he said. "I was so wet behind the ears; I didn't understand how anything worked in life, but I did [experience impostor syndrome].

"I hated every second of it. I didn't enjoy it. I was nervous; I was petrified of making a mistake – petrified of what the outside world would say about it. That's a bad way to go about it. When you go into games thinking the worst, or fearing the worst, you're off to a bad start straight away. I'd look around at some of these big names behind me and think, 'How have I got here?'."

Foster retired in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Foster went on to have a successful Premier League career with Birmingham City, West Brom and Watford – having spent two seasons out on loan from United at the latter.

He wound down his playing career with Wrexham, helping them return to the EFL by winning the National League title last season.

More Manchester United stories

Erik ten Hag has backed Man United's decision not to sign a striker in the January transfer window, after Rasmus Hojlund was ruled out through injury.

Meanwhile, Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney have recounted a hilarious story from their time together at Old Trafford.

And Marcus Rashford continued to be linked with a stunning summer move to PSG.