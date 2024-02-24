Erik ten Hag reveals why Man United didn't sign striker cover amid Rasmus Hojlund injury blow

Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's decision not to add depth up front in January, after losing Rasmus Hojlund to injury.

While Ten Hag expects to be without the red-hot Dane for only a few weeks at most, United are nonetheless very short in the centre-forward position.

Anthony Martial was already sidelined, leaving the Red Devils without a senior out-and-out striker.

Rasmus Hojlund scored both goals in Man United's 2-1 win at Luton last weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Ten Hag has stood by the club's lack of transfer activity in that department last month – although he revealed that they did ponder bringing in a centre-forward. Speaking ahead of his side's home clash with Fulham, the Dutchman told reporters:

"First of all, striker options are most difficult to fill...especially on our level. Last season, Martial did great things for us. We played our best football last year with Anthony Martial as a striker. He is also on high payment in this club, so when you bring another one in, you strike him out.

"Strikers are not cheap. We thought we had options. When [Martial's injury happened], I wanted to bring in a striker in the winter, but it was not possible. And, similar, was the problems we already had with FFP in the summer. There was real shortage on good options. That is why we were very happy to sign Rasmus Hojlund, who is a player at the level of Manchester United."

Anthony Martial has not featured since early December (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to the visit of Fulham, Hojlund looks set to miss United's FA Cup fifth round trip to Nottingham Forest, the derby away to Manchester City and the home Premier League encounter with Everton.

Signed from Atalanta for £72m last summer, Hojlund – who turned 21 earlier this month – made a slow start to Old Trafford, only to go on a run of eight goals in eight games after finally opening his league account against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

