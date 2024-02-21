Manchester United star Marcus Rashford lined up to replace Kylian Mbappe, with star's stance revealed: report

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly not actively seeking to leave Old Trafford this summer amid speculation linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 side are braced for Kylian Mbappe’s exit this summer, with the France skipper set to join Real Madrid when his contract in Paris expires at the end of the season. That has led to chatter about how they will replace the 25-year-old, with the club seeing Mbappe’s €200million annual salary coming off the books.

The i claim that Rashford and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen currently top PSG’s shortlist to replace Mbappe, with the club being ‘long-term’ admirers of the England forward.

Kylian Mbappe looks set to join Real Madrid this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

But while selling Rashford would allow the Red Devils to reinvest the money in new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s expected summer squad revamp, the report claims that Rashford is not seeking to leave the club.

It adds that Rashford and his agent and brother, Dwaine Maynard met with boss Erik Ten Hag and football director John Murtough at the club’s training base at the end of January, with Rashford starting every game for the club since to quash any suggestion Rashford wants to leave.

Rashford enjoyed the most productive season of his career last year, when he netted 30 goals for the Red Devils, but has struggled at times this season, scoring only five times so far.

PSG, meanwhile, are believed to be readying a £200m summer war chest with the likes of Barcelona’s Gavi and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich the other names on their shortlist.

