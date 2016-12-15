Ex-United star Ferdinand donates £500,000 worth of toys to children's charity

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has made a donation of £500,000 worth of toys to charity to ensure needy children receive a present at Christmas.

Ferdinand, who retired last year following a decorated career, made the generous gift to Manchester radio station Key 103's Cash for Kids campaign.

A father of three, Ferdinand said he could not bear the thought of any children going without a present of some kind during the festive period.

Ferdinand also revealed he has made a donation of 11,500 sleeping bags to the homeless community in Manchester.

December 15, 2016

"As a father myself I couldn't see children going without opening a present this Christmas Day - the work that Cash For Kids at Key 103 do is truly amazing," he said.

"I'm glad that my restaurant Rosso and I can be involved in this and certainly help put a smile on locals kids' faces this Christmas Day.

"Me and the guys at Rosso have seen what's been going on in the city, and with obviously it being Christmas we know there are a lot of people less fortunate than we are so we've decided to donate £500,000 worth of toys and gifts.

"But Manchester has got to get behind what we are doing, everyone can get involved and donate what they can. We're not looking for a thank you, we're just trying to help people out."