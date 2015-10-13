'Exceptional' Ronaldo can win another Golden Shoe - Perez

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is a "unique" talent, Bernabeu president Florentino Perez beamed after the Portugal attacker received his fourth European Golden Shoe at a ceremony on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old netted 48 goals in La Liga in 2014-15 to beat Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero to the prestigious award.

Ronaldo also recently joined Raul at the top of Madrid's scoring charts and Perez believes the attacker's latest accolade proves his standing at the top of the world game.

"This award goes back to show that we have a unique and exceptional player in Cristiano Ronaldo," the Madrid president said during Tuesday's ceremony.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in history to win the Golden Boot four times.

"A few days ago he became Real Madrid's [joint] all-time leading goalscorer and now Cristiano is picking up his fourth Golden Boot.

"It is an honour to have him at our club.

"Cristiano Ronaldo came to Real Madrid to win all that he has won and now he wants more.

"There is something special about him. Despite winning so many trophies, he always wants more and never gets complacent.

"Thank you Cristiano Ronaldo, on behalf of all Madridistas, for all you have given us and for all you will give us."