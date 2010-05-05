EXCLUSIVE Ferdinand: I'll sing Rio if we win

The Manchester United stopper is expected to partner John Terry at the heart of Fabio Capello's defence at next month's global showpiece in South Africa, despite having missed large chunks of the campaign through injury.

Speaking exclusively in the June issue of FourFourTwo - out today - the Red Devils' defender, who has won 76 caps, revealed that the squad do not really appreciate the levels of excitement building at home as they progress through the tournament.

And Ferdinand admitted that, once his career comes to an end, he looks forward to being able to support the next generation of Three Lions as a fan.

"All you feel is your mates, because they text you and say it's unbelievable, they tell you that when such and such a goal went in everyone went bananas, there was beer everywhere," he told FourFourTwo.

"That's the one thing I will look forward to when I finish playing football. I look forward to going to a World Cup in an England top, or going to a pub somewhere.

"But for now, who wouldn't want to be a part of a squad that creates an atmosphere in the country like the rugby boys did [in 2003]? Imagine what it'd be like if we did that. It'd be twice as big."

Successful 1980s rockers Duran Duran have claimed they will re-record Top 10 hit Rio in honour of the Manchester United defender should the England skipper lift the World Cup trophy in Johannesburg on July 11.

And the Old Trafford centre-back said he would be keen to get involved - literally - should the opportunity arise.

"I want to be the front man! Simon Le Bon's gone, just give me a couple of bars," he revealed.

"Can i sing? Of course I can sing. I'd get to the latter stages of Britain's Got Talent.

Read the full in-depth interview with Ferdinand - as well as Wayne Rooney, John Terry, Aaron Lennon and Theo Walcott - in the June issue ofFourFourTwo, out now.

