EXCLUSIVE Jermain Defoe: I'd take WC penalty

The forward had vital penalties saved against Everton and Leeds this season but told FourFourTwo that he'd immediately step up if Fabio Capello needed a penalty taker.

England have been eliminated in penalty shootouts at their last two major tournament appearances in 2004 and 2006.

GEAR:Get your England World Cup attire

Speaking exclusively in the new issue of FourFourTwo - out today - the diminutive White Hart Lane hitman was adamant when asked if he'd put his hand up to take a penalty for England.

"Hell yeah, 100 percent!" insisted Defoe. "The penalty misses this season have been totally my fault.

"I hadn't practised them enough, I'd taken my eyes off penalties a little bit, and that's why I missed. If you don't practise regularly you can't expect to be great at something - you can't just turn these things off and on like a light.

"I'm practising now to try to correct that!"

Defoe is interviewed in the June issue ofFourFourTwo – out now. He discusses first-touch goals, gym work and becoming "a deep midfielder when I'm 40."

NEWS:Rooney reveals preferred pre-match meal

NEWS:Rio - I'll sing Duran Duran if we win

NEWS:Walcott and Lennon on Capello's instructions

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook