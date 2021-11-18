Exeter’s FA Cup clash with Bradford to be replayed

The Football Association has ordered the FA Cup tie between Exeter and Bradford to be replayed after the Grecians used six substitutes in Tuesday night’s first-round replay.

Exeter were within competition rules in making five changes during 90 minutes but then brought on Josh Key for Sam Nombe at the start of extra time.

They went on to win the game 3-0 with two goals from Matt Jay sandwiching an effort from Nigel Atangana.

An FA investigation was conducted and the Professional Game Board has ruled the replay must be held again.

A statement read: “An extraordinary incident report was submitted by the match referee which stated that Exeter City had used a sixth substitute during their Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper Replay against Bradford City on Tuesday 16 November 2021.

“The FA conducted an investigation and referred all of its information to the Professional Game Board (PGB) in accordance with the rules of the competition.

“After considering all of its options, and taking into account all of the relevant factors, the PGB agreed that the result of the match should not stand.

“The PGB deemed that the most appropriate action would be for the match to be replayed in its entirety and has ordered for this to take place at Exeter City’s St James Park on Tuesday 30 November at 19:45.”

The winner of the replayed match will face Cambridge in round two four days later.