Experience key for Dortmund, says Klopp

Both sides head into the game having lost their opening matches against Napoli and Arsenal respectively, but it is Marseille who perhaps hold the psychological advantage after doing the double over Dortmund in the 2011-12 campaign.

The Bundesliga side were eliminated in the group stage in that season, but they will likely go in as favourites for this clash at Signal Iduna Park following their run to the final last term.

Still, Klopp is wary of the threat posed by Marseille, and is hoping his side can avenge their previous losses to their Ligue 1 counterparts.

"You cannot buy experience," the manager said.

"We had bad experiences with Marseille two years ago and have the feeling there is a bit of revenge in the air.

"We watched the last five Marseille matches and we noticed their speed and their commitment. Unfortunately for us, they are a very good opponent. The good news is that we are not really bad as well."

Klopp is banned from the touchline for the visit of Elie Baup's side after confronting the fourth official in the aftermath of Gonzalo Higuain's opener in the 2-1 loss to Napoli.

The 46-year-old does not believe his absence from the dugout will affect his side, though, and was quick to state his faith in assistant Zeljko Buvac.

"I do not think my suspension is a handicap for my team," he added.

"I know where I'll be sitting during the game. I'll be the only one suffering tomorrow, but rightfully.

"I don't know a better trainer (than Buvac). If we lose the game tomorrow, it won't be because he's on the sidelines. In the dressing room, his word is law."