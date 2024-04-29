Explained: Why Robert Lewandowski could still win the 2020 Ballon d'Or

Robert Lewandowski has not given up hope of claiming the 2020 Ballon d'Or, with the Barcelona striker saying it would be an honour to collect the award four years on.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals in 47 games for Bayern Munich in 2019/20 as the Bavarians won the treble and was the overwhelming favourite to collect the Ballon d'Or, only for the prize to be cancelled that year due to Covid-19.

The Polish striker was also unfortunate not to pick up the Ballon d'Or the following year as he hit a record 41 Bundesliga goals in just 29 games, but missed out on the Golden Ball to Lionel Messi.

Robert Lewandowski poses with the Champions League trophy and a Poland flag after Bayern Munich's win over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, however, there are rumours that the 2020 Ballon d'Or could be awarded to Lewandowski some four years later.

Speaking to Sport BILD, Lewandowski said: "Of course I would have liked to receive the Ballon d'Or award one day. It's not that I'm angry or sad because this trophy is still missing. But my feeling is that it would have been my turn in one of the two years. In 2020 and 2021 I had the best years of my career.

"The one from 2021 belongs to Lionel Messi. I noticed that there are rumours about a subsequent award for 2020. This year was outstanding for me, I was at my highest level, we won everything.

"Let's put it this way: If I were to receive the 2020 Ballon d'Or four years later, I certainly wouldn't act offended - it would be a great honour."

Lewandowski is now 35 years old and seems unlikely to compete for the individual prize again in future, but receiving the 2020 prize would be just reward for his fantastic form at Bayern that year.

The Pole is now in his second year at Barcelona and has hit 53 goals in 89 appearances so far for the Catalan club.

