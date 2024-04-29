Explained: Why Robert Lewandowski could still win the 2020 Ballon d'Or

By Ben Hayward
published

Robert Lewandowski missed out on the Ballon d'Or in both 2020 and 2021, but the Barcelona striker could yet claim a Golden Ball

Robert Lewandowski in action for Barcelona against Napoli in the Champions League in March 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski has not given up hope of claiming the 2020 Ballon d'Or, with the Barcelona striker saying it would be an honour to collect the award four years on.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals in 47 games for Bayern Munich in 2019/20 as the Bavarians won the treble and was the overwhelming favourite to collect the Ballon d'Or, only for the prize to be cancelled that year due to Covid-19.

