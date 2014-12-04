Extension for Whelan over misconduct charge

Whelan was charged by The Football Association (FA) in November for comments made in the aftermath of Malky Mackay's appointment at the Championship club.

The arrival of former Cardiff City boss Mackay at Wigan attracted widespread criticism after the Scot was also reported to the FA in relation to a string of text messages involving Iain Moody - former head of recruitment at the Welsh club.

Mackay acknowledged the texts were "disrespectful of other cultures" but Whelan gave an interview to The Guardian in which he intimated he did not feel there was "a lot wrong" with the content of Mackay's texts.

The 77-year-old later apologised for those comments, but nonetheless provoked outrage by stating that Jewish people "chase money more than everybody else".

Whelan was originally required to respond to the charge by Friday December 6 but, at the Wigan owner's request, has been granted extra time.

"Following a request by Dave Whelan, The FA has granted him an extension to the date by which he had to reply to his misconduct charge for media comments," stated the FA on Thursday.

"The Wigan Athletic chairman now has until 6pm on Friday 12 December 2014 to respond to the charge."