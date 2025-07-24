Liverpool lining up another world-class attacker in serious statement of intent: report

The business seemingly never stops for Liverpool this summer

Bayern Munich are reportedly readying a big offer for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, but the Merseyside club already have a replacement in mind.

Die Roten have already had a bid rejected for Diaz, but talkSPORT reports that the Germans are preparing an increased offer of up to £70m.

It was revealed by TEAMtalk earlier this week that the Reds have set the price at £65m as an initial fee, so logic would suggest their next bid could well be accepted.

Liverpool identify Luis Diaz replacement in La Liga

Luis Diaz has been the subject of interest throughout this window (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s side have already spent big this summer, breaking the British transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz and their recent deal for Hugo Ekitike not trailing too far behind, both added to sizeable transfers for Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Diaz’s departure would leave the Reds in need of a replacement, and they aren’t shopping cheap, despite their already heavy spending.

Liverpool aren't slowing their spending despite their record-breaking deal for Florian Wirtz (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Real Madrid wideman Rodrygo, whose future at the Bernabeu is uncertain.

It is believed the Brazil international wants a starting spot on the left side, having been restricted to the right due to the presence of Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe for Los Blancos.

However, it’s believed that a move for Rodrygo could cost around €90m, which would take Liverpool’s summer spending towards the €400m mark.

The Merseyside outfit are also thought to have a longstanding interest in Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, but he’s unlikely to come in much cheaper on account of the two clubs being division rivals.

Rodrygo's availability is piquing the interest of a number of clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while this feels like crazy spending on the surface, the numbers for a Rodrygo deal could actually work.

Liverpool signalled last week that they were willing to fork out £120m for Alexander Isak, but when that didn’t work they wound up spending £79m on Ekitike instead.

The Reds, therefore, clearly had the budget to spend another £40m and, added to the £65m they’re looking for for Diaz, the potential fee for Rodrygo is covered with change.

Rodrygo is valued at €90m, according to Transfermarkt.