The Manchester United 2025/26 home kit is the best for years - referencing Old Trafford after THAT controversial announcement

The Manchester United 2025/26 home kit has been released by Adidas, with a few tweaks made to last season's strip.

With plenty of 2025/26 Premier League kits being released, clubs are already getting optimistic about what the new campaign might bring.

For Manchester United, it was a season to forget, and their fans will be hoping a new kit brings a change in fortunes on and off the pitch.

The Manchester United 2025/26 home kit is simplistic with one key detail

(Image credit: Adidas / Manchester United)

Manchester United's 2025/26 home shirt has a similar design to last year's strip with black outlines on the collar and sleeves.

The three stripes of Adidas, the Manchester United badge, and the Snapdragon sponsor stay the same, with one further change taking place on the sleeves.

OUT NOW Adidas Manchester United home shirt 2025/26: £85 at Adidas UK Easily Manchester United's best shirt for years, the new home top takes inspiration from the days of Cantona while paying homage to Old Trafford: a huge sucess.

Following the announcement of Manchester United's proposed new 100,000-seater stadium, the 2025/26 home kit features a sleeve design inspired by Old Trafford, with the famous roof silhouetted on the shirt's sleeves in a black shadow.

Manchester United have played at Old Trafford since 1910, so the sleeve design is a classy touch that many Manchester United fans will adore.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But more than that, this one is inspired by ‘the Cantona kit‘ – the 1997 home shirt that still ranks among the club's greatest-ever: what a touch.

Yes, this is the best thing that Adidas have given United in years: perhaps their best home kit under the German manufacturer full stop.

Image 1 of 4 Amad in the new shirt (Image credit: Adidas / Manchester United) The new home shirt features sleeves reminiscent of a classic (Image credit: Adidas / Manchester United) Patrick Dorgu and Bruno Fernandes sharing a joke in the top (Image credit: Adidas / Manchester United) Grace Clinton in the new shirt (Image credit: Adidas / Manchester United)

After last year's modern gradient, this season's United home shirt is a glorious return to the past – and it's going to be a hit… in fact, the authentic version's already sold out on Adidas' website.

Luckily, the £85 version is still for sale.