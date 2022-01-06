‘Extremely talented’ Ewan Henderson backed to shine at Hibernian

Shaun Maloney has welcomed the arrival of “extremely talented” Ewan Henderson after making the midfielder his latest signing at Hibernian.

The 21-year-old has joined on loan from Celtic and will sign a three-year contract at Easter Road in the summer.

Maloney previously worked with Henderson during his early coaching days at Celtic and is excited at the prospect of being reunited with the Scotland Under-21 international.

“Ewan is an extremely talented player,” the Hibs manager said. “He has superb awareness and vision, he’s creative and will provide assists.

“He’s a player I really want to help to develop so he can show the league the talent he has.

“As a club, we look forward to helping Ewan develop so he can achieve his potential over the coming years.”

Henderson played 12 first-team games for Celtic and scored his first goal last month against Real Betis in his only appearance under Ange Postecoglou.

The attacking midfielder has also featured for Dunfermline and Ross County during loan spells.

He follows his brother, Empoli midfielder Liam Henderson, in moving from Celtic to Hibernian.

Hibs said the arrival of Henderson, which follows the arrival of 19-year-old Norwegian striker Elias Melkersen, continues their model of signing “young, hungry players that meet the new vision of the club, to play forward-thinking, attack-minded football”.