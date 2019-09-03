Eze and Diangana replace injured duo McNeil and Willock in England U21 squad

Midfielders Dwight McNeil and Joe Willock have withdrawn from the England Under-21 squad due to injury.

Eberechi Eze and Grady Diangana have been called up as replacements by head coach Aidy Boothroyd for this month’s 2021 European U21 Championship qualifiers against Turkey and Kosovo.

It is Eze’s first call up for the U21s. The QPR attacker has enjoyed a good start to the season with goals in each of his club’s wins against Stoke and Wigan during August.

Diangana, currently on loan at West Brom from West Ham, is also in the squad for the first time having previously impressed at Under-20 level.

England travel to Izmit to play Turkey in their opening game of the qualifying campaign on September 6 before hosting Kosovo at Hull’s KCOM Stadium three days later.