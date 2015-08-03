FA accepts Mourinho criticism of Wembley surface

The Football Association (FA) admits the Wembley pitch needs to be improved after Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho hit out at the quality of the playing surface.

Mourinho watched on as his side lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, and afterwards claimed the pitch was "a disaster".

The Portuguese felt the surface was slow, as he fell to his first defeat against Arsene Wenger in their 14th encounter.

In response, the FA issued a statement conceding that the pitch was not yet up to the desired standard.

"We appreciate the feedback on playability and will continue to improve the quality of the pitch, which we have every confidence in as it matures," a spokesperson said.

"In this instance it is simply that the pitch is less mature than we would ordinarily wish for football, given the summer concert season and the early start to the football calendar."