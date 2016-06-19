FA chairman Dyke drops hints on Hodgson's future

FA chairman Greg Dyke has confirmed Roy Hodgson could be offered a new contract even if England exit Euro 2016 in the quarter-finals.

England drew their opening match 1-1 against Russia, but Daniel Sturridge's late winner sealed a 2-1 victory over Wales to leave Hodgson's side top of Group B ahead of Monday's last pool match against Slovakia.

Hodgson's current deal expires at the end of the European Championship, but Dyke insisted no talks will begin until the Euros are over.

"We have been pretty clear with Roy that no decision will be made until after this tournament," Dyke told BBC 5 Live.

Hodgson has previously signalled his desire to continue as England manager for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and Dyke hinted at the FA's Euro 2016 expectations.

"Clearly if you get to semi-finals, that's success," Dyke said.

"If we've played well and unfortunately lost against a good team or on penalties [in the quarter-finals] then that's a discussion that will go on."

Dyke previously stated England should aim to win the 2022 World Cup and he reiterated his comments.

"2022 is a realistic objective," he said. "We have a very young side now - if we can hold the younger players together and bring in some others."

However, Dyke is concerned about the lack of young English players breaking into Premier League teams, citing Manchester United's teenage striker Marcus Rashford as an example of what footballers can do if they are given an opportunity at club level.

"Rashford came from nowhere," he added. "I suspect there are other Rashfords out there who never get a chance to play in the Premier League."

Dyke said Hodgson's successor will not necessarily be English, with Steve Bruce, Eddie Howe, Sean Dyche, Alan Pardew and Sam Allardyce the only English managers currently working at Premier League level.

"You will want someone who has managed in England and understands English football - that doesn't mean they have to be English," the FA chairman continued.