FA committee rejects Hull name change to Tigers

Hull's owners, the Allam family, formally applied to alter the moniker in December after club chairman Assem Allam branded the City suffix "lousy" and "common".

The move has been met with derision from sections of the club's fans - who set up a campaign group 'City Till We Die' to rally against the change - though Allam has claimed the switch would help Hull become financially self-sufficient.

While tensions have simmered in the stands, Steve Bruce's side have enjoyed better fortunes on the pitch and currently sit five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with nine games to play this season.

Egyptian-born Allam, who made his fortune in marine generators after moving to Hull in the 1960s, has previously said he will happily sell the club if his proposal is rejected.

And that vow looks likely to be tested with the membership committee recommending that the FA council throw out any attempted change when they rule on the matter on April 9 - three days before Hull compete in their first FA Cup semi-final in 84 years against Sheffield United at Wembley.

An FA statement read: "Hull City are able to make a further submission to The FA Council in view of the written reasons, which they have received, before the 9 April meeting.

"A final decision will be made at that meeting."

Hull confirmed last week that they will ballot season ticket holders on their opinions over the name change.

The results could form a basis of the club's attempts to convince the FA council to go against their membership committee's recommendation.