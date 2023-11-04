FA Cup: Aldershot hammer Swindon as Forest Green prevent Scarborough upset

The FA Cup first round proper has provided its usual array of entertaining clashes between clubs in England’s lower tiers, as League One and Two sides joined the remaining non-league teams in the competition.

Although the tournament is a little way off its first bona fide ‘giant killing’ of the season, it’s thrown up some surprise upsets, with the undoubted standout score being Aldershot Town’s 7-4 thrashing of Swindon.

The Shots are currently in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, but thumped their top-10 League Two guests thanks to a Jack Barham hat-trick, Lorent Tolaj brace and single strikes by Josh Stokes and Cian Harries.

Swindon’s Dan Kemp and Charlie Austin scored twice each late on to at least close the deficit somewhat after the home side had gone seven goals down within an hour.

Another entertaining game saw sixth-tier Scarborough Athletic narrowly denied victory over League Two club Forest Green Rovers by a 93 rd -minute equaliser from Olly Sully, teeing-up a replay in Gloucestershire.

Elsewhere, managerless Bristol Rovers dismantled minnows Whitby Town 7-2, AFC Wimbledon eased past Cheltenham 5-1, and on Friday Isthmian Premier outfit Horsham held fifth-placed League One side Barnsley to a 3-3 draw.

Find out the full results below:

AFC Wimbledon 5-1 Cheltenham

Alfreton Town 2-0 Worthing

Barnsley 3-3 Horsham

Bolton Wanderers 4-0 Solihull Moors

Bradford City 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Bristol Rovers 7-2 Whitby Town

Bromley 0-2 Blackpool

Cambridge Town 2-1 Bracknell Town

Chesham 0-2 Maidstone United

Chester 0-0 York City

Curzon Ashton 0-1 Barnet

Doncaster Rovers 2-2 Accrington Stanley

Eastleigh 5-1 Boreham Wood

Exeter City 0-2 Wigan Athletic

Hereford 0-2 Gillingham

Leyton Orient 3-1 Carlisle

Lincoln City 1-2 Morecambe

Mansfield Town 1-2 Wrexham

Marine 1-5 Harrogate Town

Newport County 2-0 Oldham Athletic

Northampton Town 1-3 Barrow

Notts County 3-2 Crawley Town

Oxford United 2-0 Maidenhead United

Peterborough United 2-2 Salford City

Port Vale 0-0 Burton

Ramsgate 2-1 Woking

Reading 3-2 Milton Keynes Dons

Scarborough Athletic 1-1 Forest Green Rovers

Sheppey United 1-4 Walsall

Shrewsbury Town 3-2 Colchester United

Stevenage 4-3 Tranmere

Stockport 5-1 Worsop Town

Sutton United 2-1 AFC Fylde

Swindon Town 4-7 Aldershot Town

Yeovil Town 3-2 Gateshead