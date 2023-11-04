FA Cup: Aldershot hammer Swindon as Forest Green prevent Scarborough upset
The first round proper pitted non-league sides with some sizeable names, and threw up the usual mix of big scorelines and surprises
The FA Cup first round proper has provided its usual array of entertaining clashes between clubs in England’s lower tiers, as League One and Two sides joined the remaining non-league teams in the competition.
Although the tournament is a little way off its first bona fide ‘giant killing’ of the season, it’s thrown up some surprise upsets, with the undoubted standout score being Aldershot Town’s 7-4 thrashing of Swindon.
The Shots are currently in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, but thumped their top-10 League Two guests thanks to a Jack Barham hat-trick, Lorent Tolaj brace and single strikes by Josh Stokes and Cian Harries.
Swindon’s Dan Kemp and Charlie Austin scored twice each late on to at least close the deficit somewhat after the home side had gone seven goals down within an hour.
Another entertaining game saw sixth-tier Scarborough Athletic narrowly denied victory over League Two club Forest Green Rovers by a 93 rd -minute equaliser from Olly Sully, teeing-up a replay in Gloucestershire.
Elsewhere, managerless Bristol Rovers dismantled minnows Whitby Town 7-2, AFC Wimbledon eased past Cheltenham 5-1, and on Friday Isthmian Premier outfit Horsham held fifth-placed League One side Barnsley to a 3-3 draw.
Find out the full results below:
AFC Wimbledon 5-1 Cheltenham
Alfreton Town 2-0 Worthing
Barnsley 3-3 Horsham
Bolton Wanderers 4-0 Solihull Moors
Bradford City 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers
Bristol Rovers 7-2 Whitby Town
Bromley 0-2 Blackpool
Cambridge Town 2-1 Bracknell Town
Chesham 0-2 Maidstone United
Chester 0-0 York City
Curzon Ashton 0-1 Barnet
Doncaster Rovers 2-2 Accrington Stanley
Eastleigh 5-1 Boreham Wood
Exeter City 0-2 Wigan Athletic
Hereford 0-2 Gillingham
Leyton Orient 3-1 Carlisle
Lincoln City 1-2 Morecambe
Mansfield Town 1-2 Wrexham
Marine 1-5 Harrogate Town
Newport County 2-0 Oldham Athletic
Northampton Town 1-3 Barrow
Notts County 3-2 Crawley Town
Oxford United 2-0 Maidenhead United
Peterborough United 2-2 Salford City
Port Vale 0-0 Burton
Ramsgate 2-1 Woking
Reading 3-2 Milton Keynes Dons
Scarborough Athletic 1-1 Forest Green Rovers
Sheppey United 1-4 Walsall
Shrewsbury Town 3-2 Colchester United
Stevenage 4-3 Tranmere
Stockport 5-1 Worsop Town
Sutton United 2-1 AFC Fylde
Swindon Town 4-7 Aldershot Town
Yeovil Town 3-2 Gateshead
