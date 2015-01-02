FA Cup Preview: Arsenal v Hull

Davies skippered the City XI that was beaten 3-2 in a thrilling finale against Arsenal at Wembley last year, and the sides will now lock horns again as the big guns enter the tournament at the third round stage.

The centre-back admits Hull are on something of a revenge mission, even if he does not think such thoughts will be occupying their minds during the game.

"You do have, in the back of your mind, that thought that they killed my dream and made me cry," he said. "But when you go into the game, the whole idea of revenge goes out the window."

James Chester and Davies appeared to have put Hull on course for their first major honour when their goals earned a 2-0 lead inside eight minutes of the clash in May.

But Santi Cazorla and Laurent Koscielny forced extra time before Aaron Ramsey struck in the 109th minute to ensure Arsene Wenger's men were victorious.

Hull head into Sunday's fixture with confidence having picked up crucial Premier League wins over Sunderland and Everton over the festive period.

Yet Bruce is counting the cost of their most recent win, with Abel Hernandez (fatigue), Gaston Ramirez (groin), Liam Rosenior (hamstring) and Andrew Robertson (ankle) adding to an injury list featuring Mohamed Diame (knee) centre-back Michael Dawson (hamstring).

That means he will be forced to make changes against Arsenal, although the manager stressed the importance of the game.

"In certain departments, it will have to be a different side," said Bruce. "I'll see what bodies I've got. But we're playing Arsenal in a big cup-tie."

The hope for Bruce, who won the FA Cup three times as a player, is that Sunday represents the start of a journey that sees his men repeat the heroics of last year.

He added: "It was a great day for everybody and we were close. Everybody will remember what a great spectacle it was."

Bruce's opposite number Wenger is also hampered by several injuries, with Ramsey (hamstring), Mikel Arteta, Abou Diaby (both calf), Mesut Ozil (knee) and Jack Wilshere (ankle) sidelined.

A lack of midfield options saw defender Calum Chambers moved into an unfamiliar role alongside Francis Coquelin for Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Southampton.

Danny Welbeck could return from a thigh problem, while fellow striker Olivier Giroud will serve the final leg of a three-game suspension following his red card against QPR.

"I will make a few changes, that's for sure," Wenger explained after the St Mary's Stadium setback.