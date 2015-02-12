FA Cup Preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

It was there that Liverpool's title dreams were all but ended last season, when a 3-0 lead somehow vanished inside nine minutes to take two points and control of the trophy's destination from the Anfield club's hands.

Manager Brendan Rodgers insisted before November's visit to Selhurst that the Premier League crown was not lost in that capitulation, but the game that followed inflicted even further psychological damage.

Despite Rickie Lambert's goal after just two minutes, Palace hit back to go 3-1 ahead - and there was no dramatic turnaround on that occasion.

That represented a fourth consecutive loss for Rodgers' side, but they head into this weekend's match in altogether more promising form, having lost only twice in 21 matches - one of those an extra-time League Cup defeat to Chelsea - since that Palace reverse.

With Rodgers in Italy on official club business, assistant Colin Pascoe faced the media on Thursday and he cited the loss to Palace as a turning point.

"When we lost to Palace it was a real low in the camp," he said. "You look for a reaction and we tweaked the system and the players have responded. From that day it was a great reaction and the lads are playing attractive football."

Sitting seventh in the table - only four points off fourth - and chasing silverware domestically and in Europe, Liverpool remain on course to provide a fitting send off for MLS-bound captain Steven Gerrard, who has gone nine years since he last lifted the FA Cup trophy.

Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Tottenham handed Liverpool a timely boost, with Mario Balotelli grabbing a late winner at Anfield, but the triumph came at a cost as Gerrard limped off with a hamstring problem, ruling him out of the Palace game.

Alan Pardew knows about the pain and glory of the FA Cup, having helped Palace to the final as a player only to lose to Manchester United in a replay 25 years ago.

He also guided West Ham to the 2006 showpiece at the Millennium Stadium, where one of the most memorable finals ended 3-3 against Liverpool, before the Merseysiders prevailed 3-1 on penalties.

Matches between Palace and Liverpool usually provide plenty of goals, the last six meetings having yielded 23.

The visitors may pair Balotelli with the man he replaced on Tuesday, Daniel Sturridge, while Pascoe confirmed Emre Can could move into midfield, with Joe Allen also in the frame.

Palace remain without Mile Jedinak (ankle), while it remains to be seen whether Scott Dann will be passed fit following a head injury.