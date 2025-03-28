You can watch Fulham v Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, March 29, with plenty of broadcast options around the world and free coverage in the UK. Scroll down to find out more...

Fulham v Crystal Palace key information • Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:15pm GMT / 8.15am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • Free Stream: ITVX (UK) • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Marco Silva's men will still be full of confidence after knocking out holders Manchester United on penalties in round five and now have a healthy chance of making it to the last four of the competition.

It's been a spirited campaign for the Cottagers, as they sit four points outside the top four with an exciting climax expected. Mexico international Raul Jimenez has 12 goals to his name already this season and will be looking to add to his tally against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

As for Oliver Glasner's side, they too will have real hopes of a semi-final visit after beating Millwall in the last round. Their win over the Lions was somewhat overshadowed as striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta was brutally tackled by Liam Roberts and left needing 25 stitches in his era.

The Eagles star man is yet to return to action and he again will have to watch on and hope his side can book their place in the last four.

Watch Fulham v Crystal Palace for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Fulham v Crystal Palace live, in full, and for free on ITV on Saturday lunchtime.

The game has been selected for broadcast via ITV 1 on terrestrial TV and you can also watch Fulham vs Palace online on ITVX should you prefer to do so.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual ITV stream by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Fulham v Crystal Palace from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Fulham v Crystal Palace streams globally

Can I watch Fulham v Crystal Palace in the US In the US, you can watch Fulham v Crystal Palace on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the fifth round available to stream live.

Can I watch Fulham v Crystal Palace in Canada? Canadians can watch Fulham v Crystal Palace on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Fulham v Crystal Palace in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Fulham v Crystal Palace on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Fulham v Crystal Palace in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Fulham v Crystal Palace on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99.

Fulham v Crystal Palace: Routes to the FA Cup quarter-finals

Fulham

Third Round: Fulham 4 - 1 Watford

Fourth Round: Wigan Athletic 1 - 2 Fulham

Fifth Round: Manchester United 1 - 1 Fulham (Fulham win 4-3 on penalties)

Crystal Palace

Third Round: Crystal Palace 1-0 Stockport County

Fourth Round: Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Crystal Palace

Fifth Round: Crystal Palace 3 - 1 Millwall

Fulham v Crystal Palace: FA Cup history

Fulham

Runners-up (1975)

Crystal Palace

Two-time runners-up (1990, 2016)