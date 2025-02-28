How to watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall: Free UK coverage among streaming & TV options for FA Cup clash

Eberechi Eze spent time in Millwall's academy but never made a first-team appearance for the club

You can watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday March 1, with plenty of broadcast options around the world and free coverage in the UK.

Crystal Palace had a pretty dismal start to the season but have really picked up in the past few months, suffering just three defeats in their past 16 games to rise to 12th place.

Crystal Palace vs Millwall key information • Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:15pm GMT / 7.15am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Oliver Glasner's side will now complete the full set of EFL divisions in the fifth round of the FA Cup having already seen off League One's Stockport County and League Two Doncaster Rovers to get this far.

Championship Millwall also sit in 12th place, as it happens, and have struck upon a good run of form over the past month or so with just one defeat in their past eight league games.

A two-goal victory against Championship leaders Leeds in the last round earned the shock 2004 FA Cup finalists this London derby in the fifth round, and Alex Neil's side will be hoping to pull off an upset.

Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Palace vs Millwall live streams wherever you are in the world, including free coverage in the UK.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall live, in full, and for free on BBC One on Saturday lunchtime.

The game has been selected for broadcast on the main BBC One channel on terrestrial TV, with coverage beginning at 12 noon GMT from Selhurst Park.

Online, there will be a Crystal Palace vs Millwall free live stream on BBC iPlayer.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual BBC stream by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall streams globally

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall in the US In the US, you can watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the fifth round available to stream live.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall in Canada? Canadians can watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99.

Crystal Palace vs Millwall: Routes to the FA Cup fifth round

Crystal Palace

Third Round: Crystal Palace 1-0 Stockport County

Fourth Round: Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Crystal Palace

Millwall

Third Round: Millwall 3-0 Dagenham & Redbridge

Fourth Round: Leeds United 0-2 Millwall

Crystal Palace vs Millwall: FA Cup history

Crystal Palace

Two-time runners-up (1990, 2016)

Millwall

One-time runners-up (2004)