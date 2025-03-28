Key stats as Fulham entertain Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest visit Brighton in first two FA Cup quarter-finals

Fulham beat Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford in the fifth round

With the first international break of 2025 done and dusted, it’s back to domestic action and the FA Cup quarter-finals.

For the eight teams remaining in the latest edition of the world’s oldest and greatest cup competition, Wembley is just one win away.

Here, we pick out some topical stats ahead of the first two quarter-final ties: Saturday’s clashes between Fulham and Crystal Palace and Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

Fulham v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 12:15pm)

Crystal Palace beat South London rivals Millwall 3-1 at home in the fifth round (Image credit: Alamy)

Fulham and Crystal Palace have played each other 53 times over the years, but the London pair haven’t met in the FA Cup for almost a century. Their very first encounter came in the second round of the competition in 1907, when, after a goalless draw in the initial tie at Craven Cottage, Palace advanced by winning the replay 1-0.

The clubs’ two Premier League clashes this season have resulted in a 2-0 away victory. Another one of those would see Palace into their second FA Cup semi-final in four years (and their third in 10), while Fulham will hope to make home advantage count as they aim to reach the last four for the first time since 2002.

Whoever comes out on top on the banks of the Thames will be the last London side standing in the 2024/25 FA Cup.

Brighton v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 5:15pm)

Brighton came from a goal down at Newcastle to win 2-1 after extra time in the fifth round (Image credit: Alamy)

It’s been less than two months since Brighton were thumped 7-0 by Nottingham Forest – but the Seagulls haven’t lost since, and they enter this one as the form team in the competition. Fellow Champions League contenders Forest followed up that demolition by going four games without winning in 90 minutes – they beat Exeter and Ipswich on penalties in the FA Cup fourth and fifth rounds – but they do head to the South Coast off the back of successive Premier League victories, making for a nicely poised tie.

Brighton have made it to FA Cup semis twice in their seven previous seasons as a Premier League club; Forest, on the other hand, haven’t been in the last four since 1991 – when they ultimately lost to Tottenham in the final.

This campaign’s corresponding league fixture back in September finished 2-2. Brighton have scored at least twice in their last seven matches, Forest at least twice in three of their last four on the road, so don’t be surprised to see a repeat of that scoreline.