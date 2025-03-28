Key stats as Fulham entertain Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest visit Brighton in first two FA Cup quarter-finals

By published

By Saturday evening, we'll know the first two of this season's FA Cup semi-finalists

Fulham players celebrate after beating Manchester United in a penalty shootout in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on 2 March, 2025
Fulham beat Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford in the fifth round (Image credit: Alamy)

With the first international break of 2025 done and dusted, it’s back to domestic action and the FA Cup quarter-finals.

For the eight teams remaining in the latest edition of the world’s oldest and greatest cup competition, Wembley is just one win away.

Here, we pick out some topical stats ahead of the first two quarter-final ties: Saturday’s clashes between Fulham and Crystal Palace and Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

Fulham v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 12:15pm)

Crystal Palace players celebrate after their first goal in the FA Cup fifth round match against Millwall at Selhurst Park in London, England on 1 March, 2025

Crystal Palace beat South London rivals Millwall 3-1 at home in the fifth round (Image credit: Alamy)

Fulham and Crystal Palace have played each other 53 times over the years, but the London pair haven’t met in the FA Cup for almost a century. Their very first encounter came in the second round of the competition in 1907, when, after a goalless draw in the initial tie at Craven Cottage, Palace advanced by winning the replay 1-0.

The clubs’ two Premier League clashes this season have resulted in a 2-0 away victory. Another one of those would see Palace into their second FA Cup semi-final in four years (and their third in 10), while Fulham will hope to make home advantage count as they aim to reach the last four for the first time since 2002.

Whoever comes out on top on the banks of the Thames will be the last London side standing in the 2024/25 FA Cup.

Brighton v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 5:15pm)

Brighton & Hove Albion players celebrate after beating Newcastle United after extra time in the fifth round of the FA Cup at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England on 2 March, 2025

Brighton came from a goal down at Newcastle to win 2-1 after extra time in the fifth round (Image credit: Alamy)

It’s been less than two months since Brighton were thumped 7-0 by Nottingham Forest – but the Seagulls haven’t lost since, and they enter this one as the form team in the competition. Fellow Champions League contenders Forest followed up that demolition by going four games without winning in 90 minutes – they beat Exeter and Ipswich on penalties in the FA Cup fourth and fifth rounds – but they do head to the South Coast off the back of successive Premier League victories, making for a nicely poised tie.

Brighton have made it to FA Cup semis twice in their seven previous seasons as a Premier League club; Forest, on the other hand, haven’t been in the last four since 1991 – when they ultimately lost to Tottenham in the final.

This campaign’s corresponding league fixture back in September finished 2-2. Brighton have scored at least twice in their last seven matches, Forest at least twice in three of their last four on the road, so don’t be surprised to see a repeat of that scoreline.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...

Latest in Analysis
Fulham players celebrate after beating Manchester United in a penalty shootout in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on 2 March, 2025
Key stats as Fulham entertain Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest visit Brighton in first two FA Cup quarter-finals
England players celebrate after Myles Lewis-Skelly scored the opening goal in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Albania at Wembley Stadium, London, March 2025
Stats and facts to set the scene as England face Latvia in World Cup qualifying
Wales players celebrate a goal against Iceland during the UEFA Nations League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, November 2024
A goal-fest in store as Wales entertain Kazakhstan in their first game of 2025?
Northern Ireland players celebrate after Isaac Price scored to complete a hat-trick in the UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria at Windsor Park in Belfast, October 2024
Here's what to watch out for as in-form Northern Ireland gear up for Switzerland friendly
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, looks on during a training session at St Georges Park on March 18, 2025 in Burton-upon-Trent, England Journalist and Media pundit, Henry Winter looks on from the press box during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia &amp; Herzegovina at St James&#039; Park on June 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England
'Where’s the "one of our own" that’s remotely good enough? The FA needed to be pragmatic, not patriotic.' Writing exclusively for FourFourTwo Henry Winter reminds England fans why they have good reason to be smiling
Andy Robertson celebrates with John McGinn after scoring Scotland&#039;s winning goal in stoppage time against Poland in the Nations League in Warsaw, November 2024
Three things to keep an eye on as Scotland look to avoid Nations League relegation in Greece play-off
Latest in Features
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to sanction plenty of sales this summer
When does the summer transfer window open?
Orlando Pride players raise the trophy during the NWSL Championship game between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
How to watch NWSL: Live streams, TV information for National Women's Soccer League 2025
Premier League ball
Quiz! Can you name the players to have scored Premier League hat-tricks?
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds aloft the Premier League trophy at the Etihad in May 2023.
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League champion... in just 90 seconds?
Barcelona&#039;s Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati receives the Woman Ballon d&#039;Or award during the 2024 Ballon d&#039;Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024.
Who are the contenders for the Ballon d'Or Féminin?
Sheila Garcia of Real Madrid CF battle for the ball with Alessia Russo of Arsenal FC during the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League Quarter Finals First Leg match between Real Madrid CF and Arsenal FC at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on March 18, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
'Over two legs I expected Arsenal to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League, I still think they can despite being 2-0 down,' says former Lioness Izzy Christiansen
More about analysis
England players celebrate after Myles Lewis-Skelly scored the opening goal in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Albania at Wembley Stadium, London, March 2025

Stats and facts to set the scene as England face Latvia in World Cup qualifying
Wales players celebrate a goal against Iceland during the UEFA Nations League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, November 2024

A goal-fest in store as Wales entertain Kazakhstan in their first game of 2025?
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to sanction plenty of sales this summer

When does the summer transfer window open?
See more latest