FA Cup Preview: Dover v Crystal Palace

Pardew is set to be confirmed as Palace manager before the third round tie at non-League Dover after watching their New Year's Day draw against Aston Villa from the stands.

The 53-year-old was given permission to speak to the London club by Newcastle United on Monday after Palace agreed a compensation package with their Premier League rivals.

Pardew has fond memories of the FA Cup, having made a name for himself in his playing days when he scored in a sensational 4-3 semi-final victory over Liverpool.

The Londoner had to settle for a runners up medal as Palace were beaten Manchester United in the final at Wembley in 1990 and also suffered defeat as manager of West Ham in the 2006 showpiece against Liverpool.

Keeping Palace in the top flight will be his priority this season, but an FA Cup run could help build momentum.

Conference side Dover have plenty of momentum ahead of the clash at the Crabble Athletic Ground, having avoided defeat in their last 16 games in all competitions.

Chris Kinnear's men, who are 12th in the Conference, have beaten League Two sides Morecambe and Cheltenham Town to secure their place in the third round and Palace caretaker boss Keith Millen is not taking the Kent club lightly.

He said: "Dover are on a great run, this will be their cup final so we'll have to be alert. It'll be a battle.

"It'll be the strongest side we can put out to win the game. We've done all our homework on Dover and shown them a lot of respect.

"Dover play an unusual shape so we've got to be ready for that. They've got dangerous front men so we know what we're coming up against.

"A new manager will come in which will hopefully be a spring in our step and help us survive."

Palace have welcomed the likes of Glenn Murray, Jonathan Williams, Adlene Guedioura and Paddy McCarthy back from loan spells this week and they could come into contention.

Damien Delaney and James McArthur may not feature after picking up knocks against Villa, while key duo Mile Jedinak and Yannick Bolasie are on international duty.

Millen added: "We'll put as strong as side out as we can but we've played an amazing amount of games recently so we have to bear that in mind."

Dover boss Kinnear believes his side are capable of causing a major surprise by claiming a Premier League scalp.

He said: "We can't worry about them, we will play the way we play. We will have to defend, there won't be a bad player in their side. As a team, we will be as organised, fit, and create chances.

"If we take them and hang on, we have got a chance. There's somewhere in history where non-league beats Premiership; let's hope it is Dover's turn."