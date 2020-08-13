FA Cup replays scrapped and new-look Carabao Cup schedule for 2020-21 season

FA Cup replays have been abolished for the forthcoming season and prize money reduced to 2017-18 levels as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With a shortened season starting a month later than usual there is more pressure on an already compacted calendar and the Football Association has taken the decision that all ties in the cup competition will be decided on the day.

Participating clubs, however, will be financially affected.

“In order to assist in easing pressure on the football schedule, there will be no replays for the 2020-21 season,” said an FA statement.

“After two seasons of record levels of prize funds, the Emirates FA Cup prize fund has returned back in line with 2017-18 levels due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Significant changes have also been made by the EFL to the Carabao Cup, which will see the first four rounds compressed into consecutive weeks in September and the abolition of two-legged semi-finals.

Fixtures for the new EFL season will be released next Friday, August 21.