FA Cup Review: Chesham leave Rovers reeling, Vale face tricky replay

Southern League Premier Division side Chesham United produced the biggest FA Cup first-round upset of the day as they won away at League Two team Bristol Rovers on Sunday.

Ryan Blake scored the only goal of the game at the Memorial Stadium after 77 minutes, with the assist being provided by former Rovers striker Barry Hayles.

The seventh tier side survived a late onslaught from the hosts to book a place in the second round for the first time since 1980.

Whitehawk of the National League South also sprang a surprise as they trounced National League side Lincoln City 5-3.

Sam Deering scored twice, with Danny Mills, Dave Martin and Jake Robinson also finding the net for the Sussex side, while the visitors saw Alan Power sent off late on.

Elsewhere, Port Vale face the prospect of a tricky midweek replay after being held to a 1-1 draw at Vale Park by Maidenhead United of the National League South.

Byron Moore's first-half effort had looked set to send the hosts through, but James Mulley found the net for the visitors deep into stoppage-time to set up another meeting between the two sides in Berkshire.

Brackley Town also earned a second bite of the cherry courtesy of a late equaliser in their 2-2 draw with League Two strugglers Newport County.

Aldershot Town and Braintree Town will join Brackley in the draw for the second round after battling to home draws with Bradford City and Oxford United respectively. Shrewsbury are through having edged past Gainsborough Trinity courtesy of a 71st-minute goal from James Collins.

Nine-man Yeovil Town, meanwhile, survived a massive scare at Maidstone United after losing both Jakub Sokolik and goalkeeper Artur Krysiak to red cards, but still advanced thanks to Wes Fogden's second-half goal.