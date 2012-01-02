FA Cup Third Round competition Ts and Cs

WIN:FA Cup Third Round tickets to Liverpool v Oldham Athletic and Tottenham Hotspur v Cheltenham Town on January 6 and 7



1. The Competition is organised by InBev UK Limited (Company number: 3982132), Porter Tun House, 500 Capability Green, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU1 3LS (the “Promoter”).

2. This Competition is open to all persons aged 18 or over resident in the UK, excluding the employees of Haymarket Publishers Ltd, the Promoter or their immediate families, associated agents, or anyone associated with the administration of this Competition.

3. The competition closes at 11:59am on January 4 2012 (the “Competition Period”).

4. One entry per person throughout the Competition Period.

5. To enter the competition and be in with a chance of winning the Prizes, participants should answer the following competition question: “Which of these players has played for both Liverpool and Tottenham?” a) Peter Crouch b) Ledley King c) Jamie Carragher (the “Competition Question”) on FourFourTwo within the Competition Period.

6. Participants should follow instructions on the competition mechanic provided on FourFourTwo, including age, postal address, telephone number and choice of game by the end of the Competition Period (the “Entry”).

7. 2 x participants who enter all details listed in paragraph 6 above correctly will be picked at random by an independent adjudicator (the “Winning Participant”). No responsibility will be accepted for any entry that is incomplete or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions in any way.

8. By entering this Competition, the participant will be deemed to have read and understood these Terms and Conditions and be bound by them and the requirements in any other promotional material.

9. The Promoter will take all reasonable steps to avoid disappointing participants.

10. The 2 x Winning Participants will receive a prize consisting of one ticket for them and 3 tickets for guests to either Liverpool v Oldham Athletic at Anfield, Liverpool, L4 0TH or Tottenham Hotspur v Cheltenham Town at White Hart Lane, London, N17 0AP on January 6 and 7 2012 (the “Prize”). The Winning Participants and guests will be responsible for their travel arrangements and any related expenses including (but not limited to) insurance, food and drink.

11. There are 8 tickets available in total and they are split as follows: 4 tickets (1 x Winning Participant) in total for Liverpool v Oldham Athletic on January 6 2012 at Anfield in the home end and 4 tickets (1 x Winning Participant) in total for Tottenham Hotspur v Cheltenham Town on January 7 2012 at White Hart Lane in the home end.

12. Winning Participants may submit their preference for which match (Liverpool v Oldham Athletic or Tottenham Hotspur v Cheltenham Town) they wish to attend in their Entry, however the ultimate decision as to which of these matches the Winning Participant will be receiving tickets for will be determined by FourFourTwo.

13. The 2 x Winning Participants must be free and available on either January 6 or 7 2012 to attend their chosen FA Cup Third Round match.

14. The names of the Winning Participants and their guests will be entered onto the guest list at the respective ticket office (Anfield or White Hart Lane).