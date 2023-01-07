FA Cup: Wrexham, Blackpool, Fleetwood & Sheffield Wednesday all produce shocks

Wrexham, Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday all produced shocks on an exciting day of action in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Welsh team play in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, but Phil Parkinson's side edged out Championship outfit Coventry City in a thrilling contest away from home.

Wrexham went 2-0 up inside 20 minutes and led 3-1 at half-time. And their place in the next round looked safe when Paul Mullin made it 4-1 from the penalty spot after 58 minutes and Coventry's Jonathan Panzo was sent off for handball.

But Coventry scored in the 69th and 76th minutes to set up an exciting finale, with the Welsh side hanging on to take their place in the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2000.

FULL TIME | Coventry 3-4 Wrexham🔴 WE'RE INTO THE HAT FOR THE FOURTH ROUND OF THE FA CUP!🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC

Also on Saturday, Championship side Blackpool impressed in an emphatic 4-1 win over the Premier League's Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper's side were well beaten as Blackpool dominated and Marvin Ekipeta put them ahead in the first half before goals from Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates in the second half. Forest bagged a consolation through Jerry Yates in added time.

In another surprise, League One outfit Fleetwood Town knocked out Championship side QPR with a 2-1 win over the Londoners at the Highbury Stadium to make the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Toto Nsiala and Promise Omochere scored the goals for Fleetwood to cancel out Sam Field's opener for QPR and send the Cod Army through.

And later on, Josh Windass netted twice for Sheffield Wednesday (also in League One these days) as the Owls surprisingly beat top-flight Newcastle United 2-1.

Newcastle missed a number of clear chances, but ultimately fell to only their second defeat of the season as Sheffield Wednesday took their place in the next round on a special evening for the fans at Hillsborough.