FA denies any involvement in Van Aanholt withdrawal

The Football Association (FA) claims it had nothing to do with Patrick van Aanholt's late withdrawal from the Sunderland side to face Tottenham on Sunday.

Van Aanholt was originally named in David Moyes' starting XI for the Premier League clash at White Hart Lane, only to be replaced by Jason Denayer shortly before kick-off.

Moyes originally stated the change was due to "medical reasons", without expanding further.

On Tuesday, the Sunderland manager said Van Aanholt had been left out on the "medical advice from cardiologists", claiming the decision had been made on the back of that advice coming from the FA.

But, when contacted by Omnisport, the FA denied any involvement in the process.

"This cardiac screen was not conducted as part of the FA's cardiac screening programme, therefore, the FA had no involvement in the player's referral, the screening process or the communication of the results with the club," a statement read.

"On occasion, clubs may seek independent advice on a player's cardiac health from an expert cardiologist who sits on the FA Consensus Panel, which is an expert body in this area.

"Cardiologists who sit on the FA Consensus Panel are hugely respected and vastly experienced specialists who place the patient at the very centre of their care and their only concern will be in regard to the wellbeing of that individual."

It remains to be seen whether Van Aanholt will feature for Sunderland in the EFL Cup third round at QPR on Wednesday.