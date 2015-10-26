FA wait on Moss report after Mourinho dismissal

Chelsea are due to be sanctioned for the seven bookings picked up at West Ham although the Football Association are to review the referee's report with regards to manager Jose Mourinho's sending-off.

Mourinho was sent to the stands at the interval in the 2-1 defeat at Upton Park for a half-time disagreement with the match officials and was joined soon after by coach Silvino Louro following Nemanja Matic's second yellow card.

Chelsea boss Mourinho is currently the subject of a suspended stadium ban following comments relating to the match officials made after the 3-1 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge and Jon Moss' report from Saturday is likely to determine whether or not that ban is triggered.

The lack of a Chelsea news conference after the game could also see the club punished by the Premier League.

The seven yellow cards, including two for Matic, are set to earn Chelsea an automatic £25,000 fine.