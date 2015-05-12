Fabianski happy with display on Arsenal return

Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski said he was happy to show his worth after helping the Welsh club to a surprise 1-0 win on his return to the Emirates Stadium.

Bafetimbi Gomis came off the bench and scored the match-winning goal with five minutes remaining but Fabianski was the hero in Swansea's third successive Premier League victory on Monday.

Arsenal could not find a way past Fabianski, who left London for Swansea in May 2014 after seven years at the Emirates, with Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott and Santi Cazorla all denied by the Pole.

"It looked a bit like that [I was stopping everything]. That's something that you expect from your goalkeeper and I tried to help the team and luckily enough I managed to do it," Fabianski told Sky Sports.

"It's always nice to show yourself at the Emirates against your former team, you always try to - this is only my first game coming back - but you try to be positive in the game and stay focused to help the team.

"That's what I've done today so I'm quite happy."

Fabianski added: "I was a little bit emotional before the game, but then when you step onto the pitch you just focus on the game.

"[I'm] just happy with the result. I think the whole team put on a massive effort to get a result and you could see they [Arsenal] were more on the ball but we always looked very dangerous on the break and we're happy enough we managed to get one."