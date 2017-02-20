Fabinho disagrees with Guardiola over favourites tag

Fabinho does not agree with Pep Guardiola's assessment that Monaco are the favourites in their Champions League round of 16 tie with Manchester City.

The City boss suggested during his pre-match conference that the Ligue 1 leaders are the team to beat following their superb form in 2016-17, Leonardo Jardim's side having scored 76 league goals this season.

However, Fabinho remains wary of Guardiola's men ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

"I would not say we are the favourites," Fabinho said at a media conference.

"I can imagine why Guardiola would like to convey that message, but we have seen what City are capable of.

"They are a very good team, it will not be easy to stop them, but with our strengths and qualities we will be looking to put on a good performance.

"We are playing really well and we are still in four competitions. Everybody does their job for the team and it's the same when the coach changes players up."

Fabinho also had his say on promising youngster Kylian Mbappe, who has been in sublime form this campaign and is regarded as one of the biggest talents in Europe.

"Kylian is 18 and he has not stopped surprising us," Fabinho added. "We are with him every day in training and he is special.

"He does things in training which mean he is going to become a great player."