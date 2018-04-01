Fabinho: No contact with PSG over transfer

Fabinho has not been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain over a prospective transfer from Monaco.

The Brazil international suffered disappointment at the hands of PSG as Monaco lost the Coupe de la Ligue final 3-0 on Saturday.

Fabinho has been linked with a switch to the Parc des Princes but, although Monaco have little to play for beyond finishing second to PSG in Ligue 1, he remains focused on matters on the field.

"Speaking the truth, I have had no contact with any team and I do not even care at the moment," Fabinho told Globo Esporte.

"I'm concentrating on finishing the season well at Monaco and then, when it's time, I'll sit down with the club and if I have to listen to any proposal, we'll listen."

On Monaco's defeat to PSG in the showpiece for the second year in succession, Fabinho said: "When you concede a goal early in the game makes it much more difficult, they have a great team.

"We tried to press and it did not work, they came out really well and with a lot of quality. Another year and, unfortunately, we cannot win against them.

"But we will go forward and fight to ensure second place in the championship."