Fabregas deal complicated for Madrid, says Zidane

Zinedine Zidane did not dismiss interest in Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, though he said any transfer deal would be complicated.

Former Barcelona star Fabregas has been linked with a sensational switch to European champions Madrid following Antonio Conte's appointment at Stamford Bridge.

Speculation has intensified after Fabregas was named among the substitutes in Chelsea's Premier League season-opening 2-1 win over West Ham on Monday.

Zidane was asked about Fabregas following Madrid's 5-3 victory against Reims in the Santiago Bernabeu trophy on Tuesday but the Frenchman insisted he is happy with his squad, which includes midfielders Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez and Casemiro.

"If you want to put another central midfielder into the mix then it becomes complicated. Cesc is a great player but it is not very straightforward," Zidane said post-match.

"I am going to end up with a squad where three or four players do not get selected.

"To therefore put another player in there makes it difficult."

Zidane, who has no intention of selling James, added: "Regardless of what happens, I hope to be here in a year's time and I'll say the same thing. I'm happy with the players I've got, these same players won the Champions League.

"What I want us to do is to work hard all year round, because you don't just win things because you're Real Madrid. You have to work and that's all I want from the players."