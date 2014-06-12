Fabregas dropped off each season, claim Barca

The midfielder sealed his switch to the Premier League on Thursday, ending his three-year stay at the Catalan giants.

Fabregas progressed through Barcelona's La Masia youth academy before leaving for Arsenal in 2003 and his second departure to England clearly left a bitter taste.

Barcelona posted a curious statement on their website that, while largely positive, pointed the finger at his ends to seasons.

"There has been a downward trend in his stats every season at the club," it read.

"He slipped right back into the FCB (Football Club Barcelona) system as if he'd never been away.

"But despite glowing starts to each campaign, Cesc's contributions to the cause gradually decreased as each season drew to a close.

"From being someone who joined in with the attack, supplying and scoring goals, the magic tended to fade later on in each season.

"He only scored one, six and one goals in the last 24 games of each season.

"For some reason, he was never as good in the second half of a season as in the first."

Fabregas made 151 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 42 goals.