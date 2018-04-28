Fabregas joins Rooney, Giggs and Lampard in landmark club
Cesc Fabregas scored his 50th Premier League goal against Swansea City to join some illustrious names in a landmark club.
Cesc Fabregas has become the first non-British player to register 50 goals and 100 assists in Premier League history.
The Chelsea midfielder scored reached his half century of goals in the English top flight with a wonderful whipped finish in the fourth minute of the Blues' visit to Swansea City on Saturday.
Three other players have achieved the feat before the Spaniard – Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Ryan Giggs.
The 30-year-old made his Premier League debut for Arsenal in 2004 before joining Barcelona in 2011. He returned to London in 2014, joining Chelsea for more than £30million.
Left foot, top corner... A 'magic' finish from ! 0-1 [12'] April 28, 2018
