Fabregas: Mourinho is the best coach for Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas believes Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is the best manager in the history of the club and there is no one better to get them out of their current rut.

Premier League champions Chelsea are languishing in 16th position after eight games and the pressure mounted following their 3-1 loss to Southampton last Saturday.

Fabregas, who Mourinho signed from Barcelona in 2014, has complete faith that the Portuguese manager can turn Chelsea's fortunes around.

"He is the best coach in the history of the club and the best we can have," Fabregas told Marca.

"Personally, he [Mourinho] helped me in a very complicated moment of my career and he gives me confidence.

"I will do whatever he asks. In face-to-face situations he helps me a lot and I respect him for that. We [Chelsea] are not well, but we will do better. We have the best coach for the club.

"People have not forgotten that five months ago we won the Premier League and a cup, but we have to change the situation fast and soon."

Chelsea will host Aston Villa when club football resumes after the international break on October 17.