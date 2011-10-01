Fabregas out for three weeks

The former Arsenal captain was left out of Barca´s squad to play Sporting Gijon in La Liga on Sunday, joining Andres Iniesta, Alexis Sanchez and Ibrahim Afellay on the club´s injury list.

Fabregas had been included in Vicente del Bosque´s Spain squad on Friday for their Euro 2012 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Scotland over the next two weeks.

NEWS:Abidal joins Barca injury list