Fabregas out for three weeks

The Spanish midfielder, who has been in good form in recent weeks, picked up the injury shortly after scoring in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Sunderland and was quickly substituted.

GEAR:Order the new Arsenal home shirt here and save 10%, courtesy of Kitbag

Arsenal, unbeaten this season and second in the league behind champions Chelsea after five matches, said on their website more news would be given on the injury later this week.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums