Fabregas revels in career-best form

Jose Mourinho's side sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League and cruised into the UEFA Champions League last 16 by crushing Schalke 5-0 in Gelsenkirchen this week.

Fabregas has contributed two goals to Chelsea's relentless charge, but his exceptional playmaking has resulted in 14 assists from 17 outings.

And the former Arsenal captain has credited Mourinho switching him to a permanent role in the heart of midfield for his eye-catching start to life at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "Right now, I am playing some of the best football of my career.

"One hundred per cent this is my best position. I feel more in control of the game, I touch the ball all the time, I feel happy. I go and get the ball from here, from there, I can go forward, Oscar drops deep.

"I feel free, I feel confident, I feel in control and that's what I like the most in football.

"Sometimes in the past three, four years in the national team and Barcelona, I was playing like a number nine.

"I had to do it for the team but here, where I am playing today, it's where I enjoy my football the most.

"I am playing next to great players and they are playing very well and helping me. We have a very young, talented team.

"The mood is great and hopefully, it will continue to grow as the season goes on because you know that for the next two months it's going to be really tough – a lot of games."