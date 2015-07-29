Fabregas still in love with Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas said his love for Arsenal remains undiminished despite being given a rough ride by supporters when returning to the Emirates Stadium as a Chelsea player last season.

The Spain midfielder was booed by some Arsenal fans last April after opting to join their London rivals after three years with Barcelona.

Fabregas was also applauded when he was substituted during the goalless draw towards the end of last season in recognition of eight years' service to the club.

The 28-year-old will face Arsenal again in the Community Shield on Sunday and has nothing but good things to say about his former club ahead of the clash at Wembley.

Fabregas said: "Whatever it is, it is. The love I have for that club will never change whatever happens and what is the most important is what I have with me from my time there.

"The rest doesn't matter, I have great memories, love and respect for the club. You will never hear anything bad from me about them."

The significance of the Community Shield is often played down, but Fabregas is determined to start the season by winning another trophy after lifting the Premier League and League Cup in his first campaign back in England.

He added: "It's not the most important game but we want to win and compete. It is a big game, a London derby at Wembley in front of all the fans. It's a nice competition to play in and even if it is a pre-season game you still want to win.

'We are not worried that they might be fresher than us. They started pre-season 10 days before us but we are competitors, we will want to win and will probably be a great game."