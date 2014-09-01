Facey charged as part of match-fixing probe

Former Huddersfield Town, Bolton Wanderers and West Brom striker Facey was arrested in November.

He will appear at Cannock Magistrates court on Tuesday, while Moses Swaibu, who previously played for Crystal Palace, Lincoln City and Kettering Town amongst others, will be retried at Birmingham Crown Court later this month after the jury was unable to reach a verdict at his first trial following arrest.

A National Crime Agency (NCA) statement read: "NCA officers have today charged Delroy Facey, 34, of Huddersfield, with conspiracy to commit bribery.

"The Crown Prosecution Service's Organised Crime Division authorised the charges on the basis that there is a realistic prospect of conviction and that a prosecution is in the public interest.

"The charges relate to an ongoing football match fixing investigation which secured the conviction in June of Chann Sankaran, Krishna Ganeshan and Michael Boateng. They paid footballers to influence the outcome of matches so that others could profit through betting on the result.

"Delroy Facey was arrested in November 2013. He will appear at Cannock Magistrates Court on Tuesday 2 September.

"Another man arrested as part of the same investigation, Moses Swaibu, will be retried after the jury was unable to reach a verdict in June. He will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday 19 September.

"The NCA's investigation continues."